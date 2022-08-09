Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $23K

The crypto market today is back in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,068 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.50%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.09 trillion, decreasing 3.53% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.20 billion, which makes a 54.75% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 9 August 10:48PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,068 Ethereum (ETH) $1,687 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Binance Coin (BNB) $319 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.365 Cardano (ADA) $0.5118 Solana (SOL) $40 Polkadot (DOT) $8.78

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.