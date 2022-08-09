  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $23K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $23K

Published August 9th, 2022 - 07:43 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $23K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is back in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,068 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Michael Saylor Steps Down As MicroStrategy's CEO to Focus on BitcoinCrypto News Recap: Michael Saylor Steps Down As MicroStrategy's CEO to Focus on Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.50%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.09 trillion, decreasing 3.53% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.20 billion, which makes a 54.75% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 9 August 10:48PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Michael Saylor Steps Down As MicroStrategy's CEO to Focus on BitcoinTop 5 Crypto Podcasts to Tune to in 2022

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $23,068

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,687
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $319
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.365
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5118
  9. Solana (SOL) $40
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $8.78

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyCryptoBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...