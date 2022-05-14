Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K

The crypto market today is back to the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,265 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.46%, an increase of 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.25 trillion, decreasing 3.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.41 billion, which makes a 27.85% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 14 May 7:51PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,265 Ethereum (ETH) $1,991 Tether (USDT) $0.9984 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $284 XRP (XRP) $0.4135 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5096 Solana (SOL) $47 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08632

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.