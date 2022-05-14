  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K

Published May 14th, 2022 - 04:47 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.25 trillion, decreasing 3.27% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is back to the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,265 at the time of writing.

Also ReadMadonna Ventures Into the NFT World With BeepleMadonna Ventures Into the NFT World With Beeple

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.46%, an increase of 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.25 trillion, decreasing 3.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.41 billion, which makes a 27.85% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 14 May 7:51PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadMadonna Ventures Into the NFT World With Beeple10 Top Universities that Added Blockchain and Crypto Courses

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,265

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,991
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9984
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $284
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4135
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5096
  9. Solana (SOL) $47
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08632

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyCryptoBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...