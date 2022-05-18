Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K

The crypto market today is back in red again with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,103 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.47%, a decrease of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.24 trillion, decreasing 2.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.63 billion, which makes a 7.86% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 18 May PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,103 Ethereum (ETH) $1,964 Tether (USDT) $0.9987 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $293 XRP (XRP) $0.4108 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.525 Solana (SOL) $50 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08532

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.