Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K

Published May 18th, 2022 - 06:28 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.24 trillion, decreasing 2.12% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is back in red again with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,103 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.47%, a decrease of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.24 trillion, decreasing 2.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.63 billion, which makes a 7.86% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 18 May PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,103

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,964
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9987
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $293
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4108
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.525
  9. Solana (SOL) $50
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08532

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

