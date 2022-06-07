Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K

The crypto market today is back in red again with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,938 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.41%, a decrease of 0.43% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.23 trillion, decreasing 3.53% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.35 billion, which makes a 3.04% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday, 7 June 9:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,938 Ethereum (ETH) $1,780 Tether (USDT) $0.9992 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $283 Cardano (ADA) $0.6129 XRP (XRP) $0.3973 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9993 Solana (SOL) $39 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08003

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.