Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K

Published June 7th, 2022 - 06:02 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is back in red again with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,938 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.41%, a decrease of 0.43% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.23 trillion, decreasing 3.53% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.35 billion, which makes a 3.04% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 7 June 9:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,938

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,780
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9992
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $283
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.6129
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3973
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9993
  9. Solana (SOL) $39
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08003

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

