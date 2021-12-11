Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $48K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 11th, 2021 - 11:40 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.88%, increasing 0.43% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is still not in its best shape with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $48,316.20 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.88%, increasing 0.43% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, decreasing 1.60% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.15 billion, which makes a 1.99% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Saturday 01:44 PM (GMT+3) December 11th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $48,316.20
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,022.27
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $551.37
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $170.89
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.28
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9992
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8301
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $27.41
  10. Terra (LUNA) $62.64

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

