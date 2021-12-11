Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $48K Levels

The crypto market is still not in its best shape with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $48,316.20 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.88%, increasing 0.43% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, decreasing 1.60% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.15 billion, which makes a 1.99% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday 01:44 PM (GMT+3) December 11th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $48,316.20
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,022.27
- Binance Coin (BNB) $551.37
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $170.89
- Cardano (ADA) $1.28
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9992
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8301
- Polkadot (DOT) $27.41
- Terra (LUNA) $62.64
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
