Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $48K Levels

The crypto market is still not in its best shape with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $48,316.20 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.88%, increasing 0.43% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, decreasing 1.60% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.15 billion, which makes a 1.99% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday 01:44 PM (GMT+3) December 11th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $48,316.20 Ethereum (ETH) $4,022.27 Binance Coin (BNB) $551.37 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $170.89 Cardano (ADA) $1.28 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9992 Ripple (XRP) $0.8301 Polkadot (DOT) $27.41 Terra (LUNA) $62.64

