Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $49K Levels

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,211.31 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.23%, increasing 0.07% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.31 trillion, decreasing 3.48% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98.75 billion, which makes a 36.36% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) $49,211.31
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,913.04
- Binance Coin (BNB) $547.23
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $189.58
- Cardano (ADA) $1.46
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8881
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Terra (LUNA) $91.29
- Polkadot (DOT) $29.03
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
