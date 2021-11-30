Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $56K Levels

  1. Home
Published November 30th, 2021 - 07:12 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.53%, decreasing 0.59% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Red is still dominating the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $56,686.36 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.53%, decreasing 0.59% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.58 trillion, increasing 0.08% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $112.17 billion, which makes a 3.27% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday 9:15AM (GMT+3) November 30th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $56,686.36
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,422.02
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $615.14
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $203.18
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.57
  7. Ripple (XRP) $0.9876
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $35.87
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2186

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

