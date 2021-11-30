Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $56K Levels

Red is still dominating the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $56,686.36 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.53%, decreasing 0.59% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.58 trillion, increasing 0.08% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $112.17 billion, which makes a 3.27% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday 9:15AM (GMT+3) November 30th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $56,686.36
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,422.02
- Binance Coin (BNB) $615.14
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $203.18
- Cardano (ADA) $1.57
- Ripple (XRP) $0.9876
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Polkadot (DOT) $35.87
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2186
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)