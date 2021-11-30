Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $56K Levels

Red is still dominating the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $56,686.36 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.53%, decreasing 0.59% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.58 trillion, increasing 0.08% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $112.17 billion, which makes a 3.27% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday 9:15AM (GMT+3) November 30th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $56,686.36 Ethereum (ETH) $4,422.02 Binance Coin (BNB) $615.14 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $203.18 Cardano (ADA) $1.57 Ripple (XRP) $0.9876 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Polkadot (DOT) $35.87 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2186

