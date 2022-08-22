Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin at the Edge of $20K Levels

The crypto market today continued plummeting with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,056 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.13%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.00 trillion, decreasing 2.39% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.29 billion, which makes a 16.62% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 22 August 10:43PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,056
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,560
- Tether (USDT) $0.9999
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Binance Coin (BNB) $294
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3349
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4501
- Solana (SOL) $34
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06658
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
