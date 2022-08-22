Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin at the Edge of $20K Levels

The crypto market today continued plummeting with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,056 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.13%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.00 trillion, decreasing 2.39% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.29 billion, which makes a 16.62% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 22 August 10:43PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,056 Ethereum (ETH) $1,560 Tether (USDT) $0.9999 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $294 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3349 Cardano (ADA) $0.4501 Solana (SOL) $34 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06658

