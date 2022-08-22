Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin at the Edge of $20K Levels

  1. Home
Published August 22nd, 2022 - 07:33 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today continued plummeting with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,056 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.13%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.00 trillion, decreasing 2.39% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.29 billion, which makes a 16.62% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 22 August 10:43PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,056

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,560
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9999
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $294
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3349
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4501
  9. Solana (SOL) $34
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06658

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

