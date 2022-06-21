Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges Near $21K

The crypto market today is covered in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,923 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.41%, an increase of 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $920.85 billion, increasing 3.15% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.98 billion, which makes a 6.76% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 21 June 11:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,923 Ethereum (ETH) $1,126 Tether (USDT) $0.9991 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $220 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.999 Cardano (ADA) $0.4826 XRP (XRP) $0.3283 Solana (SOL) $36 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06541

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.