Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges Near $21K

The crypto market today is covered in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,923 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.41%, an increase of 0.37% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $920.85 billion, increasing 3.15% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.98 billion, which makes a 6.76% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 21 June 11:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $20,923
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,126
- Tether (USDT) $0.9991
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $220
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.999
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4826
- XRP (XRP) $0.3283
- Solana (SOL) $36
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06541
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)