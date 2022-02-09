Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges Near $44K

The crypto market is still in the green today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,976 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.32%, a decrease of 0.49% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.01 trillion, increasing 2.15% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.32 billion, which makes a 20.82% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 9 February 9:15PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,976 Ethereum (ETH) $3,187 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $422 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.8874 Cardano (ADA) $1.20 Solana (SOL) $113 Terra (LUNA) $57 Avalanche (AVAX) 89

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.