Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges Near $44K

Published February 9th, 2022 - 04:04 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.01 trillion, increasing 2.15% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is still in the green today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,976 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.32%, a decrease of 0.49% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.01 trillion, increasing 2.15% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.32 billion, which makes a 20.82% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 9 February 9:15PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,976

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,187
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $422
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8874
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.20
  8. Solana (SOL) $113
  9. Terra (LUNA) $57
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) 89

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

