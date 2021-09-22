Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls to $41K Levels

The red is still dominating the crypto-market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency falling to $41,994.17.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 7:10 am (GMT+3) September 22, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,994.17 Ethereum (ETH) $2,858.26 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $2.04 Binance Coin (BNB) $352.50 Ripple (XRP) $0.914 Solana (SOL) $129.26 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Polkadot (DOT) $27.27 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2027

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment