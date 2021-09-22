  1. Home
Published September 22nd, 2021 - 03:58 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls to $41K Levels

The red is still dominating the crypto-market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency falling to $41,994.17.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 7:10 am (GMT+3) September 22, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $41,994.17
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,858.26
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.04
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $352.50
  6. Ripple (XRP) $0.914
  7. Solana (SOL) $129.26
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $27.27
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2027

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Prices Today
Source: Coinmarketcap


To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment

