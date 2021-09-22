Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls to $41K Levels

The red is still dominating the crypto-market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency falling to $41,994.17.
Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 7:10 am (GMT+3) September 22, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $41,994.17
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,858.26
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $2.04
- Binance Coin (BNB) $352.50
- Ripple (XRP) $0.914
- Solana (SOL) $129.26
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Polkadot (DOT) $27.27
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2027
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
To get the real-time price updates check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment
