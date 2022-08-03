Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates at $23K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,490 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.25%, an increase of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.09 trillion, increasing 1.58% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.61 billion, which makes a 14.51% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 3 August 10:45PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,490 Ethereum (ETH) $1,659 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $303 XRP (XRP) $0.3736 Binance USD (BUSD) $1 Cardano (ADA) $0.5148 Solana (SOL) $40 Polkadot (DOT) $8.37

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.