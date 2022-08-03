  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates at $23K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates at $23K Levels

Published August 3rd, 2022 - 07:41 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates at $23K Levels
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,490 at the time of writing.

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto Influencers to Follow in 2022Top 5 Crypto Influencers to Follow in 2022

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.25%, an increase of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.09 trillion, increasing 1.58% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.61 billion, which makes a 14.51% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 3 August 10:45PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto Influencers to Follow in 2022Crypto News Recap: Dubai’s VARA Grants FTX’s Subsidiary FZE MVP License

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $23,490

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,659
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $303
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3736
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5148
  9. Solana (SOL) $40
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $8.37

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...