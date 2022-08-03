Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates at $23K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,490 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.25%, an increase of 0.09% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.09 trillion, increasing 1.58% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.61 billion, which makes a 14.51% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 3 August 10:45PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $23,490
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,659
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $303
- XRP (XRP) $0.3736
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5148
- Solana (SOL) $40
- Polkadot (DOT) $8.37
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)