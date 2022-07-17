Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin In Green Trading at 21K

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,337.28 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.95%, a decrease of 0.61% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $970.57 billion, increasing 4.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.16 billion, which makes a 19.26% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 17 July 9:45AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,331 Ethereum (ETH) $1,357 Tether (USDT) $0.9998 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $251.49 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3516 Cardano (ADA) $0.4539 Solana (SOL) $39.66 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06426

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.