Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hangs on to $43K

Published January 16th, 2022 - 04:15 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.35%, a decrease of 0.13% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,261.68 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.35%, a decrease of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.08 trillion, increasing 0.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.97 billion, which makes a 6.45% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 16 January 6:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,261.68

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,353.39
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $502.20
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Cardano (ADA) $1.41
  6. Solana (SOL) $149.99
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7783
  9. Terra (LUNA) $85.75
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $27.85

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

