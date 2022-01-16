Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hangs on to $43K

The crypto market is mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,261.68 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.35%, a decrease of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.08 trillion, increasing 0.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.97 billion, which makes a 6.45% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Sunday, 16 January 6:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,261.68 Ethereum (ETH) $3,353.39 Binance Coin (BNB) $502.20 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.41 Solana (SOL) $149.99 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 XRP (XRP) $0.7783 Terra (LUNA) $85.75 Polkadot (DOT) $27.85

