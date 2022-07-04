Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $19K Levels

  1. Home
Published July 4th, 2022 - 07:15 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,840 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.26%, an increase of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $898.43 billion, increasing 3.42% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.01 billion, which makes a 35.68% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 4 July 10:19PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,840

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,123
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9992
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $227
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3242
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4587
  9. Solana (SOL) $34
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06813

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

