Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $19K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,840 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.26%, an increase of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $898.43 billion, increasing 3.42% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.01 billion, which makes a 35.68% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 4 July 10:19PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,840 Ethereum (ETH) $1,123 Tether (USDT) $0.9992 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $227 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3242 Cardano (ADA) $0.4587 Solana (SOL) $34 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06813

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.