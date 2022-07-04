Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $19K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,840 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.26%, an increase of 0.01% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $898.43 billion, increasing 3.42% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.01 billion, which makes a 35.68% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 4 July 10:19PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $19,840
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,123
- Tether (USDT) $0.9992
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $227
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3242
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4587
- Solana (SOL) $34
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06813
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
