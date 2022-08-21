Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds on to $21K Levels

The crypto market today seems greener with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,489 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.00%, a decrease of 0.22% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.03 trillion, increasing 2.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.93 billion, which makes a 21.02% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 21 August 10:23PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,489
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,622
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $297
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3441
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4664
- Solana (SOL) $36
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06939
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
