Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $23K

Published August 1st, 2022 - 09:46 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,348 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.06%, a decrease of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.09 trillion, decreasing 0.94% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.31 billion, which makes a 5.57% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 1 August 12:50PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $23,348

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,688
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $286
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.38
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5188
  9. Solana (SOL) $42
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06929

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

