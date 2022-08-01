Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $23K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,348 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.06%, a decrease of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.09 trillion, decreasing 0.94% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.31 billion, which makes a 5.57% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 1 August 12:50PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,348 Ethereum (ETH) $1,688 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $286 XRP (XRP) $0.38 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5188 Solana (SOL) $42 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06929

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.