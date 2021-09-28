Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $42K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading down 3.62% at $42,486.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.88 trillion, decreasing 3.83% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $97.12 billion, which makes a 14.73% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Tuesday PM (GMT+3) September 28th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $42,486
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,943
- Cardano (ADA) $2.16
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Binance Coin (BNB) $338.72
- Ripple (XRP) $0.93
- Solana (SOL) $136.90
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Polkadot (DOT) $28.09
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.20
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.