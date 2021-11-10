Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Major Coins Turn Red

The crypto prices today are trading in the red as Bitcoin, as well as the altcoins, have retreated after a strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.

Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted 2.18% to $66k at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.35%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.90 trillion, decreasing 1.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $134.45 billion, which makes a 5.79% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 9 AM (GMT+3) November 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $66,551 Ethereum (ETH) $4,740 Binance Coin (BNB) $638 Cardano (ADA) $1.24 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $240 Ripple (XRP) $1.24 Polkadot (DOT) $50.48 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27 USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.