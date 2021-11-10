  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Major Coins Turn Red

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Major Coins Turn Red

Published November 10th, 2021 - 06:42 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Major Coins Turn Red
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.90 trillion, decreasing 1.25% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
As of Wednesday 9 AM (GMT+3) November 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

The crypto prices today are trading in the red as Bitcoin, as well as the altcoins, have retreated after a strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.

Also ReadHow to Buy Bitcoin With Credit CardHow to Buy Bitcoin With Credit Card

Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted 2.18% to $66k at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.35%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.90 trillion, decreasing 1.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $134.45 billion, which makes a 5.79% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 9 AM (GMT+3) November 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $66,551
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,740
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $638
  4. Cardano (ADA) $1.24
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $240
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.24
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $50.48
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27
  10. USD Coin (USDC)  $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Also ReadHow to Buy Bitcoin With Credit CardTop 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoin

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...