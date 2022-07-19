Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Nears 22K Again

  1. Home
Published July 19th, 2022 - 09:03 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,902.12 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.11%. 

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.06 trillion, increasing over the last day. 

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

 

As of Tuesday, 19 July 10:41AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,902
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,528
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9999
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $260.43
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3582
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4827
  9. Solana (SOL) $44.94
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0664

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: 

 


Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

