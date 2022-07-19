Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Nears 22K Again

The crypto market today is in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,902.12 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.11%.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.06 trillion, increasing over the last day.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 19 July 10:41AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,902 Ethereum (ETH) $1,528 Tether (USDT) $0.9999 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $260.43 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3582 Cardano (ADA) $0.4827 Solana (SOL) $44.94 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0664

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.