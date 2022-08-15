Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $24K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,212 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.10%, an increase of 0.25% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.15 trillion, decreasing 1.67% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.74 billion, which makes a 44.37% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 15 August 7:53PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $24,212
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,916
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $319
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5631
- XRP (XRP) $0.3727
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $44
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07776
