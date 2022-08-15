Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $24K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,212 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.10%, an increase of 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.15 trillion, decreasing 1.67% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.74 billion, which makes a 44.37% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 15 August 7:53PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $24,212 Ethereum (ETH) $1,916 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $319 Cardano (ADA) $0.5631 XRP (XRP) $0.3727 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $44 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07776

