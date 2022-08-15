  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $24K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $24K

Published August 15th, 2022 - 04:50 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $24K
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,212 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Russia to Roll Out CBDC in 2024Crypto News Recap: Russia to Roll Out CBDC in 2024

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.10%, an increase of 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.15 trillion, decreasing 1.67% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.74 billion, which makes a 44.37% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 15 August 7:53PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Russia to Roll Out CBDC in 2024Top 5 Crypto Podcasts to Tune to in 2022

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $24,212

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,916
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $319
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.5631
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3727
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $44
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07776

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...