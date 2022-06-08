Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $30K

It's a greener day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,500 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.45%, an increase of 0.05% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.25 trillion, increasing 1.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.87 billion, which makes a 17.65% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 8 June 7:19PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $30,500
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,817
- Tether (USDT) $0.9994
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $292
- Cardano (ADA) $0.6656
- XRP (XRP) $0.403
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $39
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08022
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
