Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $30K

It's a greener day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,500 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.45%, an increase of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.25 trillion, increasing 1.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.87 billion, which makes a 17.65% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 8 June 7:19PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $30,500 Ethereum (ETH) $1,817 Tether (USDT) $0.9994 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $292 Cardano (ADA) $0.6656 XRP (XRP) $0.403 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $39 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08022

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.