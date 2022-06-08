Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $30K

  1. Home
Published June 8th, 2022 - 04:10 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

It's a greener day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,500 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.45%, an increase of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.25 trillion, increasing 1.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.87 billion, which makes a 17.65% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 8 June 7:19PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $30,500

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,817
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9994
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $292
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.6656
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.403
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $39
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08022

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

