Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $19K

The crypto market today is still bleeding with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,154 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.43%, a decrease of 0.95% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $838.55 billion, decreasing 7.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.73 billion, which makes a 13.63% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 18 June 12:36PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,154 Ethereum (ETH) $992 Tether (USDT) $0.9989 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $200 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9991 Cardano (ADA) $0.463 XRP (XRP) $0.3057 Solana (SOL) $28 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05304

