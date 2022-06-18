Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $19K

The crypto market today is still bleeding with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,154 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.43%, a decrease of 0.95% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $838.55 billion, decreasing 7.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.73 billion, which makes a 13.63% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 18 June 12:36PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $19,154
- Ethereum (ETH) $992
- Tether (USDT) $0.9989
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $200
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9991
- Cardano (ADA) $0.463
- XRP (XRP) $0.3057
- Solana (SOL) $28
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05304
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
