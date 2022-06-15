Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $21K

The crypto market today is still dominated in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,753 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.48%, a decrease of 0.67% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $897.58 billion, decreasing 5.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.26 billion, which makes a 10.32% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 15 June 9:52PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,753 Ethereum (ETH) $1,118 Tether (USDT) $0.9989 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $219 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5091 XRP (XRP) $0.3161 Solana (SOL) $30 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05541

