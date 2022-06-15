Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $21K

  1. Home
Published June 15th, 2022 - 06:46 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is still dominated in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,753 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.48%, a decrease of 0.67% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $897.58 billion, decreasing 5.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.26 billion, which makes a 10.32% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 15 June 9:52PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,753

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,118
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9989
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $219
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5091
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.3161
  9. Solana (SOL) $30
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05541

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

