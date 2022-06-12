Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $27K

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,014 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.61%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.12 trillion, decreasing 2.04% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.42 billion, which makes a 14.90% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 12 June 9:44PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $27,977
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,516
- Tether (USDT) $0.9991
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $265
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.527
- XRP (XRP) $0.3616
- Solana (SOL) $32
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06721
