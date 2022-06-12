Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $27K

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,014 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.61%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.12 trillion, decreasing 2.04% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.42 billion, which makes a 14.90% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 12 June 9:44PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $27,977 Ethereum (ETH) $1,516 Tether (USDT) $0.9991 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $265 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.527 XRP (XRP) $0.3616 Solana (SOL) $32 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06721

