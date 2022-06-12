Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $27K

  1. Home
Published June 12th, 2022 - 06:39 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,014 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.61%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.12 trillion, decreasing 2.04% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.42 billion, which makes a 14.90% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 12 June 9:44PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $27,977

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,516
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9991
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $265
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.527
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.3616
  9. Solana (SOL) $32
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06721

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

