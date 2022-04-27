Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $38K

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,993 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.28%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.79 trillion, decreasing 3.74% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.92 billion, which makes a 6.16% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday, 27 April 12:33PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,993 Ethereum (ETH) $2,898 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $391 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $99 XRP (XRP) $0.6519 Terra (LUNA) $89 Cardano (ADA) $0.8461 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1429

