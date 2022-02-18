  1. Home
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $40K

Published February 18th, 2022 - 04:15 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.81 trillion, decreasing 5.31% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

It's another bloody day for the crypto market with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,101 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.79%, an increase of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.81 trillion, decreasing 5.31% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.43 billion, which makes a 6.11% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 18 February 6:19PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $40,101

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,805
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $397
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7688
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.01
  8. Solana (SOL) $91
  9. Avalanche (AVAX) $84
  10. Terra (LUNA) $49

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

