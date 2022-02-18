Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $40K

It's another bloody day for the crypto market with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,101 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.79%, an increase of 0.03% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.81 trillion, decreasing 5.31% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.43 billion, which makes a 6.11% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 18 February 6:19PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $40,101
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,805
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $397
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.7688
- Cardano (ADA) $1.01
- Solana (SOL) $91
- Avalanche (AVAX) $84
- Terra (LUNA) $49
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
