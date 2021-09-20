Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $45K

  1. Home
Published September 20th, 2021 - 06:16 GMT
ETH is trading at $3,211. (Shutterstock)

The world's largest cryptocurrency plunged today to $45,806.35.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 9:05 am (GMT+3) September 20, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $45,806.35
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,211.91
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.19
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $392.73
  6. Ripple (XRP) $0.9922
  7. Solana (SOL) $145.7
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $31.73
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2244

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment

