Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $45K

The world's largest cryptocurrency plunged today to $45,806.35.
As of Sunday 9:05 am (GMT+3) September 20, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $45,806.35
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,211.91
- Cardano (ADA) $2.19
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $392.73
- Ripple (XRP) $0.9922
- Solana (SOL) $145.7
- Polkadot (DOT) $31.73
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2244
Source: Coinmarketcap
