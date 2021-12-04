Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $47K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 4th, 2021 - 07:34 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.82%, decreasing 0.20% over the day. (Shutterstock)

A Tsunami has taken over the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, dropping almost $10,000 in roughly an hour and trading at $47,285.90 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.82%, decreasing 0.20% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, decreasing 16.26% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $190.86 billion, which makes a 68.50% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Saturday 9:39AM (GMT+3) December 4th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $47,285.90
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,885.63
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $536.58
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $191.08
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.34
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.7394
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $27.57
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $92.65

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

