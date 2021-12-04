Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $47K Levels

A Tsunami has taken over the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, dropping almost $10,000 in roughly an hour and trading at $47,285.90 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.82%, decreasing 0.20% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, decreasing 16.26% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $190.86 billion, which makes a 68.50% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday 9:39AM (GMT+3) December 4th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $47,285.90 Ethereum (ETH) $3,885.63 Binance Coin (BNB) $536.58 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $191.08 Cardano (ADA) $1.34 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.7394 Polkadot (DOT) $27.57 Avalanche (AVAX) $92.65

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.