Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $54K Levels

Published November 26th, 2021 - 10:23 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.96%, increasing 0.01% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It's another gloomy day for the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $54,806.51 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.96%, increasing 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.47 trillion, decreasing 5.64% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $165.16 billion, which makes a 17.73% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin
 

As of Friday 12:27PM (GMT+3) November 26th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $57,442.25
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,071.53
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $578.86
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $188.38
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.54
  7. Ripple (XRP) $0.9497
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $35.21
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1997

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

