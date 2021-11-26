Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $54K Levels

It's another gloomy day for the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $54,806.51 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.96%, increasing 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.47 trillion, decreasing 5.64% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $165.16 billion, which makes a 17.73% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Friday 12:27PM (GMT+3) November 26th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $57,442.25 Ethereum (ETH) $4,071.53 Binance Coin (BNB) $578.86 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $188.38 Cardano (ADA) $1.54 Ripple (XRP) $0.9497 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Polkadot (DOT) $35.21 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1997

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.