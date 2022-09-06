Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $18K

  1. Home
Published September 6th, 2022 - 07:09 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,999 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.15%, a decrease of 0.49% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $953.45 billion, decreasing 2.56% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.30 billion, which makes a 52.51% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 6 September 10:14PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $18,999

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,575
  3. Tether (USDT) $1
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $266
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3236
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4693
  9. Solana (SOL) $30
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05942

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

