Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $18K

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,999 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.15%, a decrease of 0.49% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $953.45 billion, decreasing 2.56% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.30 billion, which makes a 52.51% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 6 September 10:14PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $18,999 Ethereum (ETH) $1,575 Tether (USDT) $1 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $266 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3236 Cardano (ADA) $0.4693 Solana (SOL) $30 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05942

