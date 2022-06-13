  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $23K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $23K

Published June 13th, 2022 - 06:21 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $23K
(Source: Shutterstock)

It's a bloodbath in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,732 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Terra Founder Denies Cashing Out Before Crash Crypto News Recap: Terra Founder Denies Cashing Out Before Crash

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.17%, a decrease of 1.23% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $977.12 billion, decreasing 13.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $147.88 billion, which makes a 87.30% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 13 June 9:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Terra Founder Denies Cashing Out Before Crash Crypto Mixers Explained: All You Need to Know

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $27,977

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,251
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9989
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $227
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.4778
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.3189
  9. Solana (SOL) $28
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05602

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...