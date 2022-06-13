Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $23K

It's a bloodbath in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,732 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.17%, a decrease of 1.23% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $977.12 billion, decreasing 13.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $147.88 billion, which makes a 87.30% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 13 June 9:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $27,977 Ethereum (ETH) $1,251 Tether (USDT) $0.9989 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $227 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4778 XRP (XRP) $0.3189 Solana (SOL) $28 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05602

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.