Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $23K

It's a bloodbath in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,732 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.17%, a decrease of 1.23% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $977.12 billion, decreasing 13.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $147.88 billion, which makes a 87.30% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 13 June 9:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $27,977
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,251
- Tether (USDT) $0.9989
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $227
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4778
- XRP (XRP) $0.3189
- Solana (SOL) $28
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05602
