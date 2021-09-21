Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $42K

The red is dominating the crypto-market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency plummeting to $42,645.94, and Ethereum following its steps and falling to $2,997.22.
Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 8:54 am (GMT+3) September 21, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $42,645.94
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,997.2
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $2.08
- Binance Coin (BNB) $360.20
- Ripple (XRP) $0.9336
- Solana (SOL) $137.63
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Polkadot (DOT) $28.75
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2071
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
Source: Coinmarketcap
To get the real-time price updates check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)