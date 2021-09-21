  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $42K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $42K

Published September 21st, 2021 - 05:51 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $42K
Ethereum followed its steps and fell to $2,997.22. (Shutterstock)

The red is dominating the crypto-market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency plummeting to $42,645.94, and Ethereum following its steps and falling to $2,997.22.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 8:54 am (GMT+3) September 21, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $42,645.94
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,997.2
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.08
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $360.20
  6. Ripple (XRP) $0.9336
  7. Solana (SOL) $137.63
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $28.75
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2071

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoinCryptocurrencyEthereum

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...