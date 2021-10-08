Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Price Trades at $54K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price continues to soar hitting $54,132 at the time of writing.. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.55%, an decrease of 0.22% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.28 trillion, decreasing 1.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.48 billion, which makes a 11.23% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Friday 9:12 AM (GMT+3) October 8th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $54,123 Ethereum (ETH) $3,572 Cardano (ADA) $2.24 Binance Coin (BNB) $419.06 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.06 Solana (SOL) $161.05 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Polkadot (DOT) $33.40 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2455

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.