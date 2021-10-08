  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Price Trades at $54K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Price Trades at $54K

Published October 8th, 2021 - 09:17 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Price $54K
Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.48 billion, which makes a 11.23% increase. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.28 trillion, decreasing 1.55% over the last day.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price continues to soar hitting $54,132 at the time of writing.. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.55%, an decrease of 0.22% over the day.

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022Top 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.28 trillion, decreasing 1.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.48 billion, which makes a 11.23% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto to Invest in 20228 Biggest Crypto Hacks and Scams

As of Friday 9:12 AM (GMT+3) October 8th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $54,123
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,572
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.24
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $419.06
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.06
  7. Solana (SOL) $161.05
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $33.40
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2455

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoin

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...