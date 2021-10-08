Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Price Trades at $54K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price continues to soar hitting $54,132 at the time of writing.. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.55%, an decrease of 0.22% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.28 trillion, decreasing 1.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.48 billion, which makes a 11.23% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Friday 9:12 AM (GMT+3) October 8th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $54,123
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,572
- Cardano (ADA) $2.24
- Binance Coin (BNB) $419.06
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.06
- Solana (SOL) $161.05
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Polkadot (DOT) $33.40
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2455
