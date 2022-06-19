  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $20K

Published June 19th, 2022 - 08:01 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is finally seeing the green line with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,093 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.30%, an increase of 0.38% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $887.01 billion, increasing 10.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.72 billion, which makes a 25.97% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 19 June 11:07PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,093

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,099
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9989
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $211
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.472
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.321
  9. Solana (SOL) $33
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06059

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

