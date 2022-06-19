Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $20K

The crypto market today is finally seeing the green line with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,093 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.30%, an increase of 0.38% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $887.01 billion, increasing 10.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.72 billion, which makes a 25.97% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 19 June 11:07PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $20,093
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,099
- Tether (USDT) $0.9989
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $211
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.472
- XRP (XRP) $0.321
- Solana (SOL) $33
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06059
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
