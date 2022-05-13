  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $30K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $30K

Published May 13th, 2022 - 08:18 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $30K
(Source: Shutterstock)5 Myths About Bitcoin Energy Consumption Debunked

The crypto market today seems to be recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,240 at the time of writing.

Also ReadMadonna Ventures Into the NFT World With BeepleMadonna Ventures Into the NFT World With Beeple

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.57%, a decrease of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.29 trillion, increasing 9.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $155.59 billion, which makes a 37.46% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 13 May 11:22AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadMadonna Ventures Into the NFT World With Beeple5 Myths About Bitcoin Energy Consumption Debunked

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $30,240

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,036
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.998
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $298
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4373
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5747
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $50
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.09123

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...