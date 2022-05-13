Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $30K

The crypto market today seems to be recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,240 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.57%, a decrease of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.29 trillion, increasing 9.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $155.59 billion, which makes a 37.46% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 13 May 11:22AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $30,240 Ethereum (ETH) $2,036 Tether (USDT) $0.998 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $298 XRP (XRP) $0.4373 Cardano (ADA) $0.5747 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $50 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.09123

