Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $30K

The crypto market today seems to be recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,240 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.57%, a decrease of 0.05% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.29 trillion, increasing 9.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $155.59 billion, which makes a 37.46% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 13 May 11:22AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $30,240
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,036
- Tether (USDT) $0.998
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $298
- XRP (XRP) $0.4373
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5747
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $50
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.09123
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
