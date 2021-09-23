Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $44K Levels

  1. Home
Published September 23rd, 2021 - 05:17 GMT
Ethereum soars to $3,124.37. (Shutterstock)

The crypto-market seems to be recovering today with the world's largest cryptocurrency soaring to $44,006.47.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 8:20 am (GMT+3) September 23, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $44,006.47
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,124.37
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.27
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $380.97
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.00
  7. Solana (SOL) $147.08
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $32.11
  9. ​​​​​​​USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2254

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment

