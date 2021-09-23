Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $44K Levels

The crypto-market seems to be recovering today with the world's largest cryptocurrency soaring to $44,006.47.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 8:20 am (GMT+3) September 23, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $44,006.47 Ethereum (ETH) $3,124.37 Cardano (ADA) $2.27 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $380.97 Ripple (XRP) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $147.08 Polkadot (DOT) $32.11 ​​​​​​​USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2254

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment