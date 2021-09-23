Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $44K Levels

The crypto-market seems to be recovering today with the world's largest cryptocurrency soaring to $44,006.47.
Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 8:20 am (GMT+3) September 23, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $44,006.47
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,124.37
- Cardano (ADA) $2.27
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $380.97
- Ripple (XRP) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $147.08
- Polkadot (DOT) $32.11
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2254
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
