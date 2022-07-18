  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains Around $22K

Published July 18th, 2022 - 09:06 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains Around $22K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is stable with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22,281.12 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.90%, a decrease of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.02 trillion, increasing 4.06% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.78 billion, which makes a 12.18%  increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Crypto Prices Today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 18 July 9:19AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $22,253
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,474
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9998
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $260.37
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3637
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4743
  9. Solana (SOL) $42.04
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06618

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
