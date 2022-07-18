Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains Around $22K

The crypto market today is stable with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22,281.12 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.90%, a decrease of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.02 trillion, increasing 4.06% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.78 billion, which makes a 12.18% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 18 July 9:19AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $22,253 Ethereum (ETH) $1,474 Tether (USDT) $0.9998 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $260.37 XRP (XRP) $0.3637 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4743 Solana (SOL) $42.04 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06618

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.