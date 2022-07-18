Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains Around $22K

The crypto market today is stable with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22,281.12 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.90%, a decrease of 0.09% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.02 trillion, increasing 4.06% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.78 billion, which makes a 12.18% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 18 July 9:19AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $22,253
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,474
- Tether (USDT) $0.9998
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $260.37
- XRP (XRP) $0.3637
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4743
- Solana (SOL) $42.04
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06618
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
