Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Resists Slipping to $19K

The crypto market today is back to red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,033 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.08%, a decrease of 0.31% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $891.31 billion, decreasing 4.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.23 billion, which makes a 7.44% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 22 June 10:45PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,033 Ethereum (ETH) $1,068 Tether (USDT) $0.999 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $215 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4647 XRP (XRP) $0.3216 Solana (SOL) $34 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06199

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.