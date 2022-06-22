Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Resists Slipping to $19K

The crypto market today is back to red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,033 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.08%, a decrease of 0.31% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $891.31 billion, decreasing 4.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.23 billion, which makes a 7.44% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 22 June 10:45PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $20,033
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,068
- Tether (USDT) $0.999
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Binance Coin (BNB) $215
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4647
- XRP (XRP) $0.3216
- Solana (SOL) $34
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06199
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)