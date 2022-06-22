Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Resists Slipping to $19K

  1. Home
Published June 22nd, 2022 - 07:37 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is back to red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,033 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.08%, a decrease of 0.31% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $891.31 billion, decreasing 4.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.23 billion, which makes a 7.44% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 22 June 10:45PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,033

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,068
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.999
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $215
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.4647
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.3216
  9. Solana (SOL) $34
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06199

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

