  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Shoots Past $50K!

Areej Salem

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 09:30 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, increasing 4.96% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The top 10 cryptocurrencies are mostly trading in green.

Bitcoin, the world's first cryptocurrency, has reclaimed the $50,000 price tag today rising 5.02% over the last 24 hours as the crypto king drives markets continue to rebound.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies are mostly trading in green. The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, increasing 4.96% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $127.89 billion, which makes a 1.18% decrease from yesterday.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 12PM (GMT+3) August 29, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $50,102
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,735
  3. Cardano (ADA) $3.02
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $491.16
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.26
  7. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.3005
  8. Solana (SOL) $116.89
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $32.06
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

