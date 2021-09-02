Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Shoots Past $50K!

Bitcoin, the world's first cryptocurrency, has reclaimed the $50,000 price tag today rising 5.02% over the last 24 hours as the crypto king drives markets continue to rebound.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies are mostly trading in green. The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, increasing 4.96% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $127.89 billion, which makes a 1.18% decrease from yesterday.

As of Sunday 12PM (GMT+3) August 29, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $50,102 Ethereum (ETH) $3,735 Cardano (ADA) $3.02 Binance Coin (BNB) $491.16 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.26 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.3005 Solana (SOL) $116.89 Polkadot (DOT) $32.06 USD Coin (USDC) $1

