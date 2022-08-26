Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $20K

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,674 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $997.24 billion, decreasing 4.50% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.83 billion, which makes a 29.18% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 26 August 8:58PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $20,674
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,571
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Binance Coin (BNB) $285
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3361
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4451
- Solana (SOL) $33
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06567
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
