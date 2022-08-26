  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $20K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $20K

Published August 26th, 2022 - 05:54 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $20K
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,674 at the time of writing.

Also ReadAll You Need to Know About Ethereum MergeAll You Need to Know About Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $997.24 billion, decreasing 4.50% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.83 billion, which makes a 29.18% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 26 August 8:58PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadAll You Need to Know About Ethereum MergeCrypto News Recap: Blockchain Economy Summit is Coming to Dubai

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,674

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,571
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $285
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3361
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4451
  9. Solana (SOL) $33
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06567

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...