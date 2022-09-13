  1. Home
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $20K

Published September 13th, 2022 - 07:52 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,319 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.02%, a decrease of 1.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $995.62 billion, decreasing 6.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.26 billion, which makes a 6.11% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 13 September 11:01PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,319

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,603
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $279
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3374
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4709
  9. Solana (SOL) $34
  10. Polkadot (DOT) 7.16

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

