Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $20K

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,319 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.02%, a decrease of 1.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $995.62 billion, decreasing 6.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.26 billion, which makes a 6.11% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 13 September 11:01PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,319 Ethereum (ETH) $1,603 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $279 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3374 Cardano (ADA) $0.4709 Solana (SOL) $34 Polkadot (DOT) 7.16

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.