Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $29K

The crypto market today is still dominated in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,576 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.29%, an increase of 0.07% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.22 trillion, decreasing 2.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.26 billion, which makes a 17.83% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 3 June 10:54PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $29,576
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,751
- Tether (USDT) $0.9992
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $296
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5584
- XRP (XRP) $0.387
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996
- Solana (SOL) $38
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08062
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
