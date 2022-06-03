Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $29K

The crypto market today is still dominated in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,576 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.29%, an increase of 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.22 trillion, decreasing 2.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.26 billion, which makes a 17.83% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 3 June 10:54PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,576 Ethereum (ETH) $1,751 Tether (USDT) $0.9992 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $296 Cardano (ADA) $0.5584 XRP (XRP) $0.387 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996 Solana (SOL) $38 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08062

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.