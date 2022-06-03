  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $29K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $29K

Published June 3rd, 2022 - 07:46 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $29K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is still dominated in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,576 at the time of writing.

Also ReadWhy Is Crypto Crashing, And Is It Still Worth the Investment?Why Is Crypto Crashing, And Is It Still Worth the Investment?

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.29%, an increase of 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.22 trillion, decreasing 2.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.26 billion, which makes a 17.83% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 3 June 10:54PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadWhy Is Crypto Crashing, And Is It Still Worth the Investment?5 Biggest Bitcoin Dips Ever Happened

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,576

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,751
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9992
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $296
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.5584
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.387
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996
  9. Solana (SOL) $38
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08062

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...