Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $42K

The crypto market is trading is mainly trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $42,083.25 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.67%, an increase of 0.41% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.01 trillion, decreasing 3.28% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.11 billion, which makes a 13.13% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 17 January 8:45PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,083.25
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,203.33
- Binance Coin (BNB) $474.43
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.49
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996
- Solana (SOL) $139.14
- XRP (XRP) $0.7567
- Terra (LUNA) $79.06
- Polkadot (DOT) $25.71
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)