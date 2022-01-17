Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $42K

The crypto market is trading is mainly trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $42,083.25 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.67%, an increase of 0.41% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.01 trillion, decreasing 3.28% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.11 billion, which makes a 13.13% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Monday, 17 January 8:45PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,083.25 Ethereum (ETH) $3,203.33 Binance Coin (BNB) $474.43 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.49 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996 Solana (SOL) $139.14 XRP (XRP) $0.7567 Terra (LUNA) $79.06 Polkadot (DOT) $25.71

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.