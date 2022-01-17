Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $42K

  1. Home
Published January 17th, 2022 - 06:41 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.67%, an increase of 0.41% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading is mainly trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $42,083.25 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.67%, an increase of 0.41% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.01 trillion, decreasing 3.28% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.11 billion, which makes a 13.13% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Monday, 17 January 8:45PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $42,083.25

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,203.33
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $474.43
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Cardano (ADA) $1.49
  6. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9996
  7. Solana (SOL) $139.14
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7567
  9. Terra (LUNA) $79.06
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $25.71

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

