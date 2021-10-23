Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $61K

After hitting all time-high on Thursday, Bitcoin's (BTC) price slipped again trading at $61,589.68 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.59%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.55 trillion, decreasing 1.92% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $97.71 billion, which makes an 15.44% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Saturday 3:03PM (GMT+3) October 23rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $61,589.68
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,047.45
- Binance Coin (BNB) $481.86
- Cardano (ADA) $2.16
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $202.10
- Ripple (XRP) $1.10
- Polkadot (DOT) $44.24
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.246
