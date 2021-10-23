  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $61K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $61K

Published October 23rd, 2021 - 11:59 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $61K
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.55 trillion, decreasing 1.92% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

After hitting all time-high on Thursday, Bitcoin's (BTC) price slipped again trading at $61,589.68 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.59%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto Exchanges in MENATop 5 Crypto Exchanges in MENA

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.55 trillion, decreasing 1.92% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $97.71 billion, which makes an 15.44% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday  3:03PM (GMT+3) October 23rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto Exchanges in MENATop 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022
  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $61,589.68
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,047.45
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $481.86
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.16
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $202.10
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.10
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $44.24
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.246

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:CryptocurrencyCrypto Prices TodayCryptoBitcoin

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...