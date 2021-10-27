Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $61K Levels

Bitcoin (BTC) price has retreated 1.69%, trading at $61,403.89 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.30%, a decrease of 0.79% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 0.02% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.20 billion, which makes an 19.53% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Wednesday 7:42AM (GMT+3) October 27th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $61,403.89
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,278.04
- Binance Coin (BNB) $485.86
- Cardano (ADA) $2.15
- Tether (USDT) $0.9997
- Solana (SOL) $204.59
- Ripple (XRP) $1.12
- Polkadot (DOT) $45.19
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2628
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
