  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $61K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $61K Levels

Published October 27th, 2021 - 04:39 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $61K Levels
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 0.02% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

Bitcoin (BTC) price has retreated 1.69%, trading at $61,403.89 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.30%, a decrease of 0.79% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 0.02% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.20 billion, which makes an 19.53% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 7:42AM (GMT+3) October 27th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $61,403.89
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,278.04
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $485.86
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.15
  5. Tether (USDT) $0.9997
  6. Solana (SOL) $204.59
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.12
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $45.19
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2628
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoinCrypto

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...