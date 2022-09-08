  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slowly Recovers to $19K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slowly Recovers to $19K

Published September 8th, 2022 - 05:53 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slowly Recovers to $19K
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,297.81 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: FB & IG Users Can Post NFTsCrypto News Recap: FB & IG Users Can Post NFTs

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 37.76%, a decrease of 0.55% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $978.66 billion, increasing 4.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.04 billion, which makes a 19.19%  decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 8 September 6:00AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,297

    Also ReadCrypto News Recap: FB & IG Users Can Post NFTs5 Blockchain Application Use Cases in Business and Life
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,635
  3. Tether (USDT) $1
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.99
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $278
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.334
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4741
  9. Solana (SOL) $32.48
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06086

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoinCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...