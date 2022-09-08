Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slowly Recovers to $19K

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,297.81 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 37.76%, a decrease of 0.55% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $978.66 billion, increasing 4.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.04 billion, which makes a 19.19% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 8 September 6:00AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $19,297
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,635
- Tether (USDT) $1
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.99
- Binance Coin (BNB) $278
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.334
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4741
- Solana (SOL) $32.48
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06086
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
