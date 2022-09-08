Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slowly Recovers to $19K

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,297.81 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 37.76%, a decrease of 0.55% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $978.66 billion, increasing 4.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.04 billion, which makes a 19.19% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 8 September 6:00AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: