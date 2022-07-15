Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $20,618

  1. Home
Published July 15th, 2022 - 05:47 GMT
Crypto Prices Today
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in green with Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,630 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.44%, a decrease of 0.40% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $926.63 billion, increasing 3.05% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.21 billion, which makes a 1.84% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

 

Crypto Prices today

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 15 July 9:00AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,630
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,203
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9996
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $237.78
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3408
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4429
  9. Solana (SOL) $37.06
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06245

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

