Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $20,618

The crypto market today is trading in green with Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,630 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.44%, a decrease of 0.40% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $926.63 billion, increasing 3.05% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.21 billion, which makes a 1.84% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Friday, 15 July 9:00AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,630 Ethereum (ETH) $1,203 Tether (USDT) $0.9996 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $237.78 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3408 Cardano (ADA) $0.4429 Solana (SOL) $37.06 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06245

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.