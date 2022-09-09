Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $21K

The crypto market today is in recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,034 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.75%, an increase of 1.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.04 trillion, increasing 5.94% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.11 billion, which makes a 18.79% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 9 September 5:04PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,034 Ethereum (ETH) $1,723 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $292 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3485 Cardano (ADA) $0.4961 Solana (SOL) $35 Polkadot (DOT) 7.82

