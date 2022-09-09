Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $21K

The crypto market today is in recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,034 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.75%, an increase of 1.06% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.04 trillion, increasing 5.94% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.11 billion, which makes a 18.79% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 9 September 5:04PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,034
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,723
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $292
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3485
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4961
- Solana (SOL) $35
- Polkadot (DOT) 7.82
