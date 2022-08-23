  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $21K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $21K

Published August 23rd, 2022 - 06:57 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $21K
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,544 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Blockchain Economy Summit is Coming to DubaiCrypto News Recap: Blockchain Economy Summit is Coming to Dubai

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.83%, a decrease of 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.03 trillion, increasing 3.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.75 billion, which makes a 2.93% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 23 August 10:12PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Blockchain Economy Summit is Coming to DubaiIs the Crypto Market the Environment's New Nightmare?

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,544

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,657
  3. Tether (USDT) $1
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $298
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3458
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4614
  9. Solana (SOL) $35
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06858

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCryptoCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...