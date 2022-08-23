Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $21K

The crypto market today is recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,544 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.83%, a decrease of 0.30% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.03 trillion, increasing 3.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.75 billion, which makes a 2.93% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 23 August 10:12PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,544
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,657
- Tether (USDT) $1
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $298
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3458
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4614
- Solana (SOL) $35
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06858
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
