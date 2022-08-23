Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $21K

The crypto market today is recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,544 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.83%, a decrease of 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.03 trillion, increasing 3.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.75 billion, which makes a 2.93% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 23 August 10:12PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,544 Ethereum (ETH) $1,657 Tether (USDT) $1 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $298 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3458 Cardano (ADA) $0.4614 Solana (SOL) $35 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06858

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.